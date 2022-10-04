Exen Coin (BTXN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $89,128.00

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exen Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $89,128.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
