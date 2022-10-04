Exohood (EXO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,582.00

Exohood (EXO) traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Exohood coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exohood has a total market capitalization of $551,254.94 and approximately $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exohood has traded 1,126.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exohood alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00272052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00138014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00731468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.22 or 0.00603517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00604736 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Exohood Profile

Exohood (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exohood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exohood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exohood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exohood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.