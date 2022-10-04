FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $184,631.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairGame has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairGame is an Ethereum-based online gaming platform. FAIR is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on FairGame's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

