Fanadise (FAN) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Fanadise (FAN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Fanadise has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Fanadise has a market cap of $144,200.00 and $12,545.00 worth of Fanadise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanadise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Fanadise Coin Profile
Fanadise’s genesis date was July 29th, 2021. Fanadise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 996,541,379 coins. Fanadise’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fanadise is fanadise.com.
Fanadise Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanadise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanadise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanadise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
