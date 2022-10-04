Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Reaches $625.63 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $625.63 million and approximately $115.48 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,750,003,275 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

