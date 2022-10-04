Fashion Coin (FSHN) Reaches One Day Volume of $42,153.00

Fashion Coin (FSHN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Fashion Coin has a total market cap of $150,000.00 and $42,153.00 worth of Fashion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fashion Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fashion Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fashion Coin Profile

FSHN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Fashion Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,001 coins. The official website for Fashion Coin is coin.fashion. Fashion Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_fashion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fashion Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fashion Coin is a generation Z native cryptocurrency at the heart of the NFT-based social network Proof-of-Love.com.”

