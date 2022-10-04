Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

