FastSwap (FAST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $369,816.00

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, FastSwap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FastSwap has a total market cap of $369,816.00 and $31,388.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FastSwap Coin Profile

FastSwap was first traded on July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 380,000,000 coins. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.finance/#. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FastSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

