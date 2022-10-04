FEG Token (FEG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.19 Million

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. FEG Token has a total market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FEG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FEG Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FEG Token Profile

FEG Token launched on January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 40,630,073,938,184,100 coins. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. FEG Token’s official website is fegtoken.com. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FEG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

