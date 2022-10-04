FibSWAP DEx Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,653.00 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. FibSWAP DEx has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FibSWAP DEx

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,044,788 coins. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FibSWAP DEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FibSWAP DEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FibSWAP DEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

