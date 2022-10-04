Filecoin Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.61 or 0.00027538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $224.39 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 293,472,470 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

