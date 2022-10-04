FileStar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $554,120.00 (STAR)

FileStar (STAR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. FileStar has a total market cap of $554,120.00 and $21,953.00 worth of FileStar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FileStar has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One FileStar coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FileStar Profile

FileStar launched on October 30th, 2020. FileStar’s total supply is 63,381,346 coins. The official website for FileStar is filestar.net/en. FileStar’s official Twitter account is @FileStarProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FileStar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer.The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards.”

