Financial Analysis: Partners Bancorp (PTRS) vs. The Competition

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Partners Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partners Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Bancorp $63.68 million $7.41 million 16.92 Partners Bancorp Competitors $1.29 billion $318.05 million 11.19

Partners Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp. Partners Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Partners Bancorp Competitors 646 6434 6169 284 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Partners Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Partners Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Partners Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Bancorp 15.06% 6.78% 0.57% Partners Bancorp Competitors 27.63% 12.22% 1.24%

Dividends

Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Partners Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Partners Bancorp rivals beat Partners Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Partners Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, term, purchase and refinance mortgage, bridge, equipment, home equity, agriculture, car, unsecured consumer, construction/permanent mortgage, and lot loans, as well as mobile home, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans; lines of credit; and business credit cards. In addition, it offers online bill payment, automated teller machine/debit card, merchant, transfer, cash advance and management, sweep, cash concentration, payroll direct deposit, and ACH origination services, as well as phone, mobile, and internet banking services. The company operates through 15 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.