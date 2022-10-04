Financial Comparison: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) versus Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 8.13 $392.08 million $13.65 31.06 Nuvei $724.53 million 5.44 $102.29 million $0.51 54.69

Profitability

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. Fair Isaac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Fair Isaac and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 27.04% -67.14% 24.28% Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus target price of $546.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.90%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $66.92, indicating a potential upside of 139.93%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Nuvei on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

