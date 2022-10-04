Financial Survey: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Progenity and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 1 1 0 2.50 Celcuity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progenity currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 731.77%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.22%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Celcuity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -966.23% N/A -127.45% Celcuity N/A -44.95% -35.72%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Progenity and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Progenity has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 79.3% of Progenity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progenity and Celcuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $1.25 million 70.87 -$247.41 million ($2.81) -0.17 Celcuity N/A N/A -$29.60 million ($2.06) -4.90

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progenity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progenity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progenity beats Celcuity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also develops systemic oral delivery of biotherapeutics, which include PGN-OB, a combination product of a variant of adalimumab and the Oral Biotherapeutics Delivery System (OBDM) for the treatment of inflammatory conditions; and PGN-OB2, a combination product of a GLP-1 receptor agonist and the OBDS for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the company develops Recoverable Sampling System, an ingestible smart capsule designed to autonomously identify locations in the GI tract, collect, and preserve a sample for analysis; and PIL Dx, an ingestible smart capsule designed to sample, measure, and transmit results. It has partnership agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to evaluate the OBDS for delivery of antisense oligonucleotides. The company was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment. Its drug candidate includes Gedatolisib, which selectively targets various class I isoforms of PI3K and mammalian target of rapamycin and focus on the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing CELsignia MP test, a qualitative laboratory developed test that measures HER2, c-Met, and PI3K signaling activity in breast and ovarian tumor cells. It had a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization rights to Gedatolisib. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

