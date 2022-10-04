FinNexus Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.50 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $6.50 million and $3.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus was first traded on July 27th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io.

Buying and Selling FinNexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

