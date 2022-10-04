FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $36.30 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,018,024 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

