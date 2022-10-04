First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.68.

FAF opened at $47.58 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.82.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 118,636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First American Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

