First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

