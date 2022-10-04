First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 118,636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

