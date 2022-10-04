First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $107.76 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

