First Bank & Trust Sells 152 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 843,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

