First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stake Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Financial worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THFF. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

