First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Northwest

In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $532,987.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 850.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

