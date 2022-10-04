First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.
Insider Transactions at First Financial Northwest
In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $532,987.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest Stock Performance
FFNW stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 36.92%.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
