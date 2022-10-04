First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 825.0 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

