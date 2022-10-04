First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $56.27.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

