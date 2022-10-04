Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 734.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRCEF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

