Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Increased to £136 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14,175.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $101.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

