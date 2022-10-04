Flux Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLX)

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $505,588.42 and $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00279786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00101920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00070355 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

