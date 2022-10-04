FOAM Market Capitalization Hits $8.17 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 5% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $168.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FOAM Profile

FOAM launched on July 7th, 2019. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

