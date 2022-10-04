Folder Protocol (FOL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,786.00

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

