FortKnoxster Trading Up 16.6% This Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $124,763.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster’s genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars.

