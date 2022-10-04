ForTube Market Cap Reaches $18.67 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube’s launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 976,789,286 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally.”

