FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 132,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.