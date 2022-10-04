FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,242 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

