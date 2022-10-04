FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

