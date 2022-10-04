FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.57 and a 200 day moving average of $359.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.