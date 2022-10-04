FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after acquiring an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPEM stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

