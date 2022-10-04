FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,994,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,916,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after buying an additional 444,191 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

