FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

