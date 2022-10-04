FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of GE opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

