FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,534,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

CRM opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

