FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $605,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 185,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

