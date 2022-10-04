FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $922,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

EJAN opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

