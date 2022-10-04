FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chico Wealth RIA increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 71,912 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 225,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 851.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 134,548 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06.

