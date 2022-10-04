FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

