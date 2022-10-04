FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of PRU opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.