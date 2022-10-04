FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE ENB opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

