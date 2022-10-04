Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.22.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.