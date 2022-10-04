Fox Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,033.00 (FOXF)

Fox Finance (FOXF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Fox Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fox Finance has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. One Fox Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fox Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fox Finance Profile

Fox Finance’s genesis date was March 17th, 2021. Fox Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Fox Finance’s official Twitter account is @foxfinancebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fox Finance is https://reddit.com/r/foxfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fox Finance’s official website is foxfinance.io.

Fox Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is an auto-staking token designed to grant rewards to its holders. 6% of each tx goes to liquidity with a rolling 4-year lock, and another 6% goes to each holder by stake (burn wallet). Fox aims to create a community of awareness focused on wildlife conservation through its advocacy platform. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper The official Fox Finance ticker is “FOX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “FOXF” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fox Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fox Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fox Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fox Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fox Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.